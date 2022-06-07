Kawa Capital Management Inc Invests $3.47 Million in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB)

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,000. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II accounts for approximately 3.3% of Kawa Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 66,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 72,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,995 shares during the last quarter.

PRPB traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,634. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.91. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

