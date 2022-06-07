Kawa Capital Management Inc Invests $499,000 in Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU)

Kawa Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WWACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $511,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $902,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Worldwide Webb Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $999,000.

NASDAQ WWACU remained flat at $$9.95 during trading hours on Tuesday. Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.04 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.98.

Worldwide Webb Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of direct-to-consumer brands, amazon-centric, online marketplace, food tech, new media, digital health, software-as-a-service, fintech, and others.

