Kawa Capital Management Inc Takes $619,000 Position in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT)

Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc owned about 0.15% of Tailwind Two Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 806,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 671,762 shares during the last quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Iron Park Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,592,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 744,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,367,000 after buying an additional 278,271 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tailwind Two Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Tailwind Two Acquisition stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,247. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34. Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $7.98 and a twelve month high of $11.53.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

