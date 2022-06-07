KCL Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 70,000 Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 269.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,002,000 after acquiring an additional 13,659,143 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 81.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 225.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 298.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 763.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 33,165 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Roblox from $99.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roblox from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Roblox from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Roblox from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Roblox from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.65.

In other news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 839,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,577 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,106 in the last three months. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Roblox stock traded down $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $30.73. 349,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,408,944. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 2.29.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Roblox had a negative return on equity of 89.70% and a negative net margin of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

