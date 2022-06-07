KCL Capital L.P. Buys Shares of 750,000 Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $69,863,000. Micron Technology accounts for 7.1% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MU. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Micron Technology by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 304,794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,392,000 after purchasing an additional 53,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,110,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.12.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

