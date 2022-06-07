KCL Capital L.P. Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up 2.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.15% of Lyft worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Lyft stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,187,711. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.
Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
