KCL Capital L.P. Has $21.37 Million Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

KCL Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the quarter. Lyft makes up 2.2% of KCL Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. KCL Capital L.P. owned about 0.15% of Lyft worth $21,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lyft during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Lyft by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lyft by 206.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lyft during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lyft alerts:

In related news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 3,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $157,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LYFT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.48.

Lyft stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 310,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,187,711. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.33 and a fifty-two week high of $63.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Lyft had a negative net margin of 22.42% and a negative return on equity of 50.06%. The firm had revenue of $875.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.