KCL Capital L.P. Invests $13.54 Million in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL)

KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,544,000. Bumble accounts for approximately 1.4% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bumble by 4,785.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bumble in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bumble by 184.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Amy Griffin purchased 35,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.37 per share, with a total value of $998,624.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

BMBL stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 78,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,122,497. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -458.08 and a beta of 1.55. Bumble Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $61.05.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.12. Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bumble from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bumble presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

