KCL Capital L.P. Takes $1.41 Million Position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT)

KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Samsara during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Samsara in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Brandywine Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Samsara during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IOT shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Samsara from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Samsara to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Samsara from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

In other Samsara news, insider Kiren Sekar sold 60,534 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total value of $807,523.56.

Shares of NYSE IOT traded up $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.78. 49,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,931. Samsara Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.72 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.58.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

