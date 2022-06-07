KCM Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,798 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.7% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $78,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COST traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $470.94. The stock had a trading volume of 44,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,841. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $377.12 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $529.18.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total transaction of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,248 shares of company stock valued at $5,417,137 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up previously from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.54.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

