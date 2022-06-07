KCM Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Crown Castle International comprises 1.5% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $42,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 142,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,611,000 after acquiring an additional 28,709 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 678,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,672,000 after buying an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,699,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Crown Castle International by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 95,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after buying an additional 33,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

In other news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $182.03. The stock had a trading volume of 24,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,791. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 175.00%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.