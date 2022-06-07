KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $26.62 Million Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $26,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,146,171,000 after purchasing an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $170.91. 32,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.66. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.31 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 8.45%. Ecolab’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.65.

In other news, Director Tracy B. Mckibben bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,134.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ecolab Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.