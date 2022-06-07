KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $36.35 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 218,094 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.3% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,598,375 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,433,251,000 after buying an additional 1,969,270 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,444,116 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,564,786,000 after buying an additional 601,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,605,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,266,403,000 after buying an additional 167,898 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,307,214 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,551,253,000 after buying an additional 1,944,401 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

NYSE:NKE traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,950,490. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $179.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.91. The company has a market capitalization of $191.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

