KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,861,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,977,035,000 after purchasing an additional 296,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,143,399 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,329,463,000 after buying an additional 211,460 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after buying an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after buying an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $3.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.70. The company had a trading volume of 80,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,127,057. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.22 and a 1 year high of $263.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.10.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global lowered Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.84.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

