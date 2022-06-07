KCM Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,735 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $48,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $248.05. 36,842 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,552. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $247.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.29%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCD. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.74.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.