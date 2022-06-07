KCM Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 353 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Edison International by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,567,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,471,953,000 after buying an additional 4,777,038 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 14,875,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,254,000 after purchasing an additional 188,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Edison International by 360.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,519,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $854,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800,598 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Edison International by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,421,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $643,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,850,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,276,000 after purchasing an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.50. 27,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,075,619. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.14 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.33. Edison International had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. UBS Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.63.

Edison International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.