KCM Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 166,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $11,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LDR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 888,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,050,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Kilroy Realty by 501.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,299,000 after acquiring an additional 267,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $662,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

KRC stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 7,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $56.94 and a 1 year high of $79.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $68.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.19%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 3,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $250,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Profile (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.