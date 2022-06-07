KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,758 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 555,753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 1.0% of KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $9,093,000. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $876,000. Lcnb Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,017,260. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.55 and a 52 week high of $57.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.41.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,192 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.