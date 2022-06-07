KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Acquired by Kylin Management LLC

Kylin Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 62.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,455,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,842 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 17.0% of Kylin Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kylin Management LLC owned 0.12% of KE worth $29,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEKE. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,765,000. H Capital V GP L.P. purchased a new stake in KE during the 4th quarter valued at $99,559,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 58,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,002,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in KE by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,260,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,473,000 after purchasing an additional 417,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.35.

Shares of NYSE:BEKE traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 175,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,556,451. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.75. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $52.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of -51.21 and a beta of -1.54.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

