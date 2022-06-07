KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Bought by Lone Pine Capital LLC

Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,957,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755,277 shares during the period. KE accounts for about 2.6% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in KE were worth $622,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BEKE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of KE by 338.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. CoreView Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in KE in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,002,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in KE in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,405,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in KE by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,071,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,886,000 after buying an additional 5,180,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.05. 132,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,556,451. The firm has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.21 and a beta of -1.54. KE Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $52.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.75.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. KE had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BEKE. UBS Group upgraded KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.35.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

