Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Buys 134,000 Shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) by 168.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 213,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the quarter. Lazydays comprises about 0.8% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lazydays were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after acquiring an additional 366,172 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 698,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,052,000 after buying an additional 441,444 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 97.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 601,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,949,000 after buying an additional 296,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 220,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 13,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lazydays by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LAZY. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lazydays to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazydays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded Lazydays from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Lazydays from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Lazydays stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,534. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $208.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.80. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $14.12 and a one year high of $25.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.70.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $322.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.10 million. Lazydays had a return on equity of 55.31% and a net margin of 7.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lazydays (Get Rating)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc operates recreation vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. It provides RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, after-market parts and accessories, and RV camping facilities. The company also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.