Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,922,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 39,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,804,000 after acquiring an additional 32,546 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,276,908. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.