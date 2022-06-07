Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $2.39 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,911,036 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,729,638,000 after buying an additional 402,204 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 43.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,408,440 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,272,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,982 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,900,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,647,673,000 after purchasing an additional 140,504 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 7,252,688 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,939,514,000 after purchasing an additional 237,196 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,227,951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,393,901,000 after buying an additional 107,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,191,741. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.24. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $224.02 and a 52 week high of $281.16.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.85%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.53.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

