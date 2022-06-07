Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Has $3.72 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.77.

NVDA stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.77. 619,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,343,424. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The company has a market cap of $466.93 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $155.67 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.