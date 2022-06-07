Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after buying an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,062,000 after buying an additional 948,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,860,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,402,000 after buying an additional 431,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,729,724.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $176.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,916,170. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The stock has a market cap of $464.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 60.92%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.86.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

