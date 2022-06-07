Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 316,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 6.9% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $38,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.94. 9,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,942. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $111.53 and a 52-week high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.888 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.