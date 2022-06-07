Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,104,698,000 after acquiring an additional 896,553 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,099,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $438,334,000 after buying an additional 381,823 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,441,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,758,348,000 after buying an additional 337,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,228,000 after buying an additional 267,387 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,791. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.32. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $157.16 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

In other Crown Castle International news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Catherine Piche sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.41, for a total value of $441,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($238.71) to €214.00 ($230.11) in a report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $202.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.71.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

