Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Purchases 502 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth about $207,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 220,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,351,000 after acquiring an additional 7,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,527,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,293,000 after buying an additional 650,020 shares during the period. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.75. The stock had a trading volume of 72,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,487,867. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $160.50 and a twelve month high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market cap of $154.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.44.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.53.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

