Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 11.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,937,946,000 after buying an additional 605,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,919,065,000 after buying an additional 433,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded down $7.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $296.86. The company had a trading volume of 86,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,728,065. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.43 and a 200 day moving average of $344.14. The company has a market cap of $305.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.59 and a 1 year high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,197. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.27.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

