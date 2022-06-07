Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.2% of Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,214,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 29,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,929,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the period.

VHT stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $238.53. 1,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,238. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.82 and its 200 day moving average is $248.63. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $228.00 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

