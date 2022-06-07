Keenan Capital LLC Has $76.14 Million Stock Holdings in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Keenan Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,599,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522,173 shares during the quarter. Momentive Global comprises approximately 9.6% of Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Keenan Capital LLC’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $76,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.07.

MNTV stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.25. 23,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,760,427. Momentive Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.85.

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

