Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,841 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 11,203 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 2.9% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $20,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SEA by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,195,619 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609,897 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,591,680 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,922,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560,709 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,553,612 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $571,269,000 after acquiring an additional 986,765 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 275.1% during the 4th quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 1,237,800 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $276,908,000 after acquiring an additional 907,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SEA by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 825,158 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $180,836,000 after acquiring an additional 404,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CICC Research assumed coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on SEA from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $250.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of SEA in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.75.

SEA stock traded up $4.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.74. 139,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,041,724. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $372.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 1.56.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 35.06% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

