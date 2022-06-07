Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,431 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 30,904 shares during the quarter. Coinbase Global makes up 9.7% of Kemnay Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Coinbase Global worth $69,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 182.2% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In other Coinbase Global news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 30,030 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,819,818.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,121,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,983,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576 over the last quarter.

COIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $225.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $135.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.05.

Shares of COIN stock traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.72. 166,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,567,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.94. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($2.72). The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. Coinbase Global’s revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coinbase Global (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.