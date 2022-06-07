Kenfarb & CO. Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.36. 31,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.
AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.
In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About American Tower (Get Rating)
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Tower (AMT)
- It’s Time To PLAY With Dave & Buster’s
- Seagate Technology: Improved Fundamentals & Recovering Technicals
- It’s A Sweet Time To Buy The J.M. Smucker Co.
- Don’t Rush Out To Buy G-III Apparel
- Target’s Warning Is Dire News For The S&P 500
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.