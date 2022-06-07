Kenfarb & CO. Buys New Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $737,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,702,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,789,646,000 after purchasing an additional 953,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,675,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,531,637,000 after purchasing an additional 136,713 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,114,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,492,053,000 after purchasing an additional 161,751 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,415,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,482,000 after buying an additional 106,065 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,275,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,250,558,000 after buying an additional 288,478 shares during the period. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Shares of AMT stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.36. 31,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,224,897. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.68. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72. The company has a market cap of $119.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $1.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $5.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 96.89%.

AMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from €295.00 ($317.20) to €284.00 ($305.38) in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $275.00 to $268.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $311.00 to $286.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.29.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 25,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $6,855,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,147,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower (Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.