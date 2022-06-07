Kenfarb & CO. Buys Shares of 2,725 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $172.50. 20,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,971. The stock has a market cap of $81.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.25. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.67 and a 12-month high of $249.27.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.82%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total value of $1,128,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

