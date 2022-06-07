Kenfarb & CO. Buys Shares of 39,479 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,000. NextEra Energy makes up about 2.7% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 27,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 5,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NYSE:NEE traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $79.16. The stock had a trading volume of 164,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,688,910. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $155.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 229.73%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile (Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.