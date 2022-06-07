Kenfarb & CO. Invests $1.88 Million in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000. Ecolab comprises about 1.4% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 316.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after acquiring an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,617,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $614,003,000 after purchasing an additional 815,142 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ecolab in the third quarter worth approximately $161,632,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,518,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,494,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,171,000 after buying an additional 617,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

ECL traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $170.81. 32,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,623. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $154.31 and a one year high of $238.93. The firm has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben acquired 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.