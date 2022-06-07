Kenfarb & CO. Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,000. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.8% of Kenfarb & CO.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 235,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 13,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,300,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,084,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

ROP stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $425.79. 10,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $456.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $402.05 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $45.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

