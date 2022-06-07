Kenfarb & CO. Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,342,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 25,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,012,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.52, for a total transaction of $5,335,197.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,318,818 shares of company stock worth $389,821,258. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY stock traded up $4.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.21. 53,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,529. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $201.83 and a 1-year high of $324.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.64.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.47.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

