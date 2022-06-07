Kenfarb & CO. Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Kenfarb & CO.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $328,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 201.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT traded up $3.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $363.59. 5,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,120. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $405.85. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $327.06 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

