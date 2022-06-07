Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys 126,626 Shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,112,505 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 126,626 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.68% of Northern Oil and Gas worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $13,304,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,563,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,829,293.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert B. Rowling sold 117,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $3,890,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,263,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,785,364.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,360 shares of company stock worth $17,886,479. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN:NOG traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.58. The company had a trading volume of 23,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $34.40. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.31. Northern Oil and Gas had a net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 351.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is -54.90%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOG shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Johnson Rice raised Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.91.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

