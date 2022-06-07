Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $20.33 Million Position in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 363,067 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,501 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.33% of QCR worth $20,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mairs & Power Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 156,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,344 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QCR by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

QCR stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.79. 3,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.02. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.75 and a 52-week high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. QCR had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 16.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. QCR’s payout ratio is currently 3.65%.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.