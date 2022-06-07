Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,935 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $21,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.98. 25,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,633,126. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.
Builders FirstSource Company Profile (Get Rating)
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
