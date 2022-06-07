Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 165,035 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 580,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,035 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Switch were worth $16,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Switch during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Switch by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. 51.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total value of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,118,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,341,563.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.27.

SWCH stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.60. The stock had a trading volume of 53,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.54. Switch, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 839.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Switch had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 1.05%. The firm had revenue of $164.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Switch, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 525.13%.

Switch Profile (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.