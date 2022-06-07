Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 41,769 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 286,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,769 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $18,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of The West bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSV. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carriage Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carriage Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

Carriage Services stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.43. 1,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Carriage Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.21.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Research analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is presently 20.93%.

In other news, COO Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.93 per share, for a total transaction of $56,895.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at $264,258.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $32,522.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Profile (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.