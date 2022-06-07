Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 47,546 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,546 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty accounts for 0.6% of Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $26,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,152,409.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,219 shares in the company, valued at $5,015,730.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,258 shares of company stock worth $2,964,721 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ELF traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. 12,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $27.14. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $33.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $105.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile (Get Rating)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.