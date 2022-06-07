Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,179 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,977 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,179 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 4.22% of First Internet Bancorp worth $19,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INBK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INBK. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $68.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO David B. Becker purchased 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.50 per share, for a total transaction of $725,973.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David B. Becker purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,800.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 51,314 shares of company stock worth $2,006,573. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

INBK stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.11. The company had a trading volume of 734 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,437. The company has a market capitalization of $377.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.73. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.05 and a 12-month high of $53.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.59.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.45 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 29.10% and a return on equity of 13.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.89%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

