Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys 193,300 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kensico Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 683.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 221,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 1.2% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $41,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.77. The company had a trading volume of 257,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,224,582. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.83 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.88. The company has a market capitalization of $101.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.60.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

