Kensico Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 1,025,000 Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Kensico Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,711,000. Altus Power accounts for approximately 0.3% of Kensico Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kensico Capital Management Corp owned about 0.67% of Altus Power at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $5,225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,228,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,847,000. Finally, Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at $1,921,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.19. 11,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,540. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $11.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altus Power, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Altus Power in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altus Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 30th.

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

