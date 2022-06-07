Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,061,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Markel by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Markel by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,638,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Markel by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Markel by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth $477,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Markel alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,479.05, for a total transaction of $2,218,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,306.00 per share, for a total transaction of $65,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 42,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,887,262. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 208 shares of company stock worth $272,649. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,506.67.

Shares of Markel stock traded up $4.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,397.00. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,181. The company has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,404.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,314.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,155.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $11.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $16.79 by ($5.46). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Markel had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 72.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Profile (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.