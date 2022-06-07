Kensington Investment Counsel LLC Invests $1.40 Million in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 696,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,787,000 after acquiring an additional 180,896 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 28,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of H stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $94.24. 6,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,492. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 679.48 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.86.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $265,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,878. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,339 shares of company stock worth $629,122. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on H shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

